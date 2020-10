दिल्ली सीएम केजरीवाल ने कहा, 'मुफ्त कोरोना वैक्सीन पर हर भारतीय का है अधिकार'

English summary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again commented on the announcement of giving free corona vaccine to Biharis mentioned in the BJP manifesto in the Bihar assembly elections 2020, that the whole country should get the corona vaccine for free, this is the right of the entire country is. Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal made this remark on Saturday at the inauguration of Delhi's Shastri Park and Seelampur flyover.