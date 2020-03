CORONAVIRUS: कनिका कपूर ऐसे ले जाई गईं घर से अस्पताल, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

View this post on Instagram

Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus!! Reportedly, she returned from London last week and hid her travel history from the authorities... in the meantime she also hosted a party at a 5-star-hotel (acc to many reports) potentially exposing many others to the pandemic. She has been taken away to a hospital in Lucknow for quarantine