भाजपा के डर से कांग्रेस ने लगाई सरदार पटेल की फोटो, सिद्धरमैय्या-शिवकुमार की बातचीत का ये Video हुआ लीक

If anyone had doubt how much the Nehru Dynasty hated Sardar Patel, this video clears it.

CONgress leaders @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar agree to place photo of Sardar Patel along with that of Indira Gandhi fearing BJP.

It is a shame that Slaves are so much scared of an Italian. pic.twitter.com/ZiO3pUegGu