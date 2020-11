CM ममता बनर्जी ने PM मोदी से कहा, 'पश्चिम बंगाल में नियंत्रण में है कोरोना की स्थिति'

English summary

PM Modi spoke to the chief ministers of the country's most corona-affected states through video conferencing on Tuesday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended this meeting. According to an official, CM Mamta has told PM Modi that the condition of corona epidemic in Bengal is under control and the state is handling the epidemic well. He said that during this time CM Mamta also requested the Prime Minister to provide funds to deal with the epidemic situation and release the outstanding GST compensation.