25,000 करोड़ रोशनी जमीन घोटाले में J&K के शीर्ष नेताओं की भूमिका की जांच करेगी सीबीआई

English summary

CBI is ready for the Rs 25,000 crore Roshni Bhumi scam of Jammu and Kashmir. The agency has also registered a fourth case in the case, which will investigate the role of state leaders in the state in the big land acquisition scam. It is learned that the CBI will also investigate the role of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah in the case. Referred to as the 'biggest' scam in Jammu and Kashmir, the scheme was launched by the Farooq government. The CBI has also revealed the names of several prominent politicians and bureaucrats from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.