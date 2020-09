5 साल आगे बढ़ सकती है बुलेट ट्रेन प्रोजेक्ट की डेडलाइन, जापानी कंपनियों ने खींचे अपने हाथ

English summary

The completion of Prime Minister Modi's ambitious bullet train project may be delayed by 5 years. That is, the project which was to be completed in 2023, may have to wait till 2028 to complete it. This delay in the bullet train project is disinterested by Japanese companies bidding for the bullet train project in India, mainly because of the high cost of the bullet train project. The tenders were now canceled due to distaste and reduced participation of Japanese companies.