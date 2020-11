बिहार चुनाव भले ही परिवर्तन ना लाए, लेकिन भविष्य में बदलाव का रास्ता खुल गया हैः शरद पवार

English summary

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said that the election results in Bihar may not have changed, but it has paved the way for future changes. Pawar told reporters in Pune on Tuesday, what he saw during the election campaign was that Narendra Modi on one side, who was the Chief Minister for many years and was PM in the second term, he was accompanied by a CM Nitish Kumar, on the other side, Tejaswi There was an inexperienced youth like Yadav.