हिंदुत्व और धर्मनिरपेक्षता पर छिड़ी जंग के बीच संजय राउत ने पूछा, 'क्या धर्मनिरपेक्ष नहीं है राज्यपाल'

English summary

In the most corona-affected state of Maharashtra, the war between the Maharashtra Governor and the Chief Minister for not opening the doors of the temple is now taking a formidable form. In a recent attack on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut said that if the Governor of Maharashtra questions Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's secularism, the President and Prime Minister should ask him whether he is secular or not.