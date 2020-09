एनडीए के सभी दल एकजुट होकर लड़ेंगे और तीन चौथाई बहुमत से चुनाव जीतेंगेः भाजपा

English summary

The political stirring for the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 has started increasing. On Saturday, the BJP said that the BJP Parliamentary Board would decide on the seat-sharing formula of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the Janata Dal (U). Speaking at a press conference, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that all the members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will fight unitedly and win the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections by a three-fourth majority.