कोरोना वैक्सीन जब आएगी तब आएगी, लेकिन तब तक ऐसा करके भी खुद को रख सकते हैं सुरक्षित?

English summary

The number of patients in India alone is more than 4 million due to the coronavirus epidemic. So far, about 70 thousand people have died in the cheek of the time, but there is no information about the vaccine to protect against corona. The vaccine is expected to arrive in mid-2021, but how will the number of new patients from 80000-85000 coming out daily be controlled. This has become a big question, because if this remains so then the day is not far when the number of new cases will cross one lakh daily.