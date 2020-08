40 दिनों में 7700 को मिली सरकारी नौकरी, जबकि लाखों ने रोजगार के लिए करवाया था रजिस्ट्रेशन

English summary

On 11 July 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a job portal to improve the Corona affected unemployment rate and in just 40 days, about 69 lakh unemployed people got themselves registered on the portal for government jobs, but you are surprised to know It may be that over 69 lakh persons have been registered on the ASEEM portal in the last 40 days, but only 2 per cent unemployed i.e. 7700 people have got jobs.