Cannes 2022: ग्लैमरस लुक और देसी अंदाज में दीपिका ने बिखेरा जलवा, कहा- 'यह सम्मान की बात है'

#WATCH | France: "It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country has seen very often. So when we are given the opportunity, we should take it with a lot of humility & gratitude," says actor Deepika Padukone upon arriving for #CannesFilmFestival2022 opening party pic.twitter.com/To3dSpMZ6j — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022