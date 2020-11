घर में पड़ा सोना बेचते हैं तो अब देना पड़ेगा इनकम टैक्स,जानिए कैसे बच सकते हैं?

English summary

Indians buy gold more in the form of jewelery, which is the simplest and the biggest source of investment, because traditionally, investment in gold is never considered a loss deal. Perhaps this is the reason why people still consider gold better than investing in bank FDs and real estate, which is always in your possession like a liquid money to deal with any emergency, but now buy it at home Liquidity of gold kept has been eclipsed, as income tax will have to be paid on selling gold kept in house as per rules of Income Tax Department.