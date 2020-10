फ्लिपकार्ट ने आदित्य बिड़ला फैशन और रिटेल में 7.8 प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी खरीदी

English summary

Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce company owned by Walmart, will buy a 7.8 percent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. The company, which runs brands such as Pantaloon, Alan Soli and Peter England, has approved a plan to issue a 7.8 per cent stake to Flipkart on a preferential basis for Rs 1,500 crore. The company said that under this, equity capital will be raised at the rate of Rs 205 per share.