30 साल से टॉयलेट में समोसे बनाकर बेच रहा था रेस्टोरेंट, पकड़ा गया तो क्या हुआ ? जानिए

A restaurant in Saudi has been shut down after it was found that it had been preparing samosas and other eatables in toilets for more than 30 years. Read More - https://t.co/BgLOi01PTj#Bahrain #Manama #GDNews #GDNOnline #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/NSQkzK7fjT — Gulf Daily News (@GDNonline) April 25, 2022