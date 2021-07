मलाला यूसुफजई को स्कूली किताब से हटाना चाहते हैं पाकिस्तानी, ओसामा बिन लादेन होगा कोर्स में शामिल!

Dear @KDSindhi & @sanjaysadhwani2 ,

This school was officially renamed after @Malala on February 6, 2012.

If its first name was Seth Kooverji Khimji Lohana Gujarati School, then we request @SaeedGhani1 sab to revert it to its original name. We are bound to respect our history. https://t.co/QixeenDTLN