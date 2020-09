पाकिस्तान में कोरोना दर में गिरावट से वहां के स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञ भी हैरान-परेशान हैं

English summary

When the coronavirus epidemic came to light in Pakistan 6 months, the condition of Pakistan was not hidden from anyone. The government of Pakistan had also avoided putting a lockdown due to the already submerged economy, which had the effect that the epidemic was initially shown to have the worst effect in Pakistan, but the decline in the corona rate in present-day Pakistan has affected the health of the people there. The experts are also shocked. They wonder what is the reason for the fall in corona rate in Pakistan, whereas the condition of hospitals and health services in Pakistan is not hidden from anyone.