'मेरे देश की स्थिति खराब है, मैं लोगों की मदद के लिए कुछ भी करूंगा, जिसे आप मदद कहते हैं, वो दोस्ती है'

#WATCH Key message to Indian Missions abroad is- there'll be debates in India, filter the noise, do what you have to do as a mission. Your job is to ensure key requirements–O2, pharmaceuticals/Remdesivir,vaccine supply chain,&logistics for all of this is a requirement: EAM to ANI pic.twitter.com/9SZAGn1wo3 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021