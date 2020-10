आपके स्मार्टफोन और नोटों पर 28 दिनों तक जिंदा रह सकता है कोरोना वायरस, नई रिसर्च ने बढ़ाई चिंता

English summary

New research on coronavirus infection is constantly warning us about its infection. According to a research conducted in a lab of the National Science Agency of Australia, the deadly novel coronavirus bank currency can survive on the glass surfaces of smartphones for about 28 days. It also includes a smartphone screen and a stainless steel surface. Undeniably, this is a terrible news, about which only doubt was being expressed till now. Perhaps this is why Anjane's people were falling prey to it.