जेड प्लस सुरक्षा खतरे के आधार पर होनी चाहिए, खर्च उठाने की क्षमता पर नहींः सुप्रीम कोर्ट

English summary

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea to withdraw the Z Plus security cover to the Ambani brothers and their family members, but the country's top court has rebuffed the Bombay High Court's view that the police should be given a higher level Security should be given to those who are in danger of life and who are ready to pay the security expenses. The petitioner demanded the withdrawal of security from the Ambani brothers, saying that they are able to protect themselves at their own expense.