हिन्दी

एक तस्वीर ट्वीट कर घिरे केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद, लोगों ने पूछे सवाल

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Related Articles

नई दिल्ली। कुछ वक्त पहले अमिताभ बच्चन ने एक तस्वीर शेयर की थी जो महिलाओं पर बनी फिल्म पिंक की स्टारकास्ट की थी। अफसोस की बात ये थी कि इस तस्वीर से वो महिलाएं ही गायब थीं जिन्होंने फिल्म में जबरदस्त एक्टिंग की थी। इसके कारण अमिताभ बच्चन को खूब ट्रोल किया गया था और अब ऐसा ही कुछ केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद के साथ भी हो गया है। हाल ही में उन्होंने ट्विटर पर एक फोटो पोस्ट की जिसमें उन्होंने महिलाओं के साथ मुलाकात की बात कही, लेकिन हैरानी की बात ये थी कि इस तस्वीर से महिलाएं ही गायब हैं।

Ravi Shankar Prasad

केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद को एक तस्वीर के लिए खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। हाल ही में उन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश के गांव धनौरी कालन में कुछ महिलाओं से बात की जो सैनिटरी पैड की यूनिट चलाती हैं। इन महिलाओं से मिलने के बाद रविशंकर प्रसाद ने इस मुलाकात की फोटो ट्विटर पर शेयर की।

उन्होंने लिखा, 'धनौरी कालान में सैनिटरी पैड विनिर्माण इकाई की स्थापना करने वाली महिलाओं के साथ बातचीत कर अच्छा लगा। इन्होंने न केवल इसे आजीविका का स्रोत बनाया बल्कि मासिक धर्म में स्वच्छता के बारे में जागरूकता को भी बढ़ावा दिया है। यह सीएससी की स्त्री स्वाभिमान पहल का हिस्सा है।'

इस फोटो को अपलोड करने के बाद से ही ट्विटर यूजर पूछने लगे कि इसमें महिलाएं कहां हैं। लगभग सभी ने केंद्रीय मंत्री से सवाल किए कि आखिर इस फोटो से महिलाएं क्यों गायब है। बात महिलाओं की पहल की हो रही है और तस्वीर में सभी मर्द दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

लोगों के सवालों पर एक ट्विटर यूजर ने ऐसा किया कि उसने भाजपा महिला नेताओं की शक्लें तस्वीर में दिख रहे मर्दों पर लगा दी।

देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
Read more about:

ravi shankar prasad twitter troll menstruation viral social media रविशंकर प्रसाद ट्विटर मासिक धर्म वायरल सोशल मीडिया

English summary
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Trolled For Tweeting A Picture On Menstruation Without Women.

Oneindia की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ पाने के लिए
पाएं न्यूज़ अपडेट्स पूरे दिन.

X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue