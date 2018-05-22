एक तस्वीर ट्वीट कर घिरे केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद, लोगों ने पूछे सवाल

नई दिल्ली। कुछ वक्त पहले अमिताभ बच्चन ने एक तस्वीर शेयर की थी जो महिलाओं पर बनी फिल्म पिंक की स्टारकास्ट की थी। अफसोस की बात ये थी कि इस तस्वीर से वो महिलाएं ही गायब थीं जिन्होंने फिल्म में जबरदस्त एक्टिंग की थी। इसके कारण अमिताभ बच्चन को खूब ट्रोल किया गया था और अब ऐसा ही कुछ केंद्रीय मंत्री रवि शंकर प्रसाद के साथ भी हो गया है। हाल ही में उन्होंने ट्विटर पर एक फोटो पोस्ट की जिसमें उन्होंने महिलाओं के साथ मुलाकात की बात कही, लेकिन हैरानी की बात ये थी कि इस तस्वीर से महिलाएं ही गायब हैं।

केंद्रीय मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद को एक तस्वीर के लिए खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। हाल ही में उन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश के गांव धनौरी कालन में कुछ महिलाओं से बात की जो सैनिटरी पैड की यूनिट चलाती हैं। इन महिलाओं से मिलने के बाद रविशंकर प्रसाद ने इस मुलाकात की फोटो ट्विटर पर शेयर की।

उन्होंने लिखा, 'धनौरी कालान में सैनिटरी पैड विनिर्माण इकाई की स्थापना करने वाली महिलाओं के साथ बातचीत कर अच्छा लगा। इन्होंने न केवल इसे आजीविका का स्रोत बनाया बल्कि मासिक धर्म में स्वच्छता के बारे में जागरूकता को भी बढ़ावा दिया है। यह सीएससी की स्त्री स्वाभिमान पहल का हिस्सा है।'

It was heartening to interact with the village women who have set up sanitary pad manufacturing unit in Digi Gaon Dhanauri Kalan. This has not only created source of livelihood but also promoted awareness about menstrual hygiene. This is part of #StreeSwabhiman initiative of CSC. pic.twitter.com/YHGd9nNwGv — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 20, 2018

इस फोटो को अपलोड करने के बाद से ही ट्विटर यूजर पूछने लगे कि इसमें महिलाएं कहां हैं। लगभग सभी ने केंद्रीय मंत्री से सवाल किए कि आखिर इस फोटो से महिलाएं क्यों गायब है। बात महिलाओं की पहल की हो रही है और तस्वीर में सभी मर्द दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

Where are the women? — Saurav Datta (@SauravDatta29) May 20, 2018

where are the women?😨😨😨 — Vijay V ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು (@vijay4joe) May 21, 2018

Where are the women Sir? It would be good if we get to see their pics too. Intentional or not, such small things bring down BJPs image. — Namita Bhargava (@Namitaangelite) May 20, 2018

uh! why are there no women in the picture? — Asif Khan (@_asif) May 20, 2018

Promoting Sanitary Pad manufacturing units in Rural Areas and Menstrual Hygiene. NOT A SINGLE WOMAN FACE IN THE PICTURE. #PhotoCrazyBjpNetas pic.twitter.com/cso1x2kGx1 — Sunil Ananthapuri (@sunilupdate) May 22, 2018

Photographer or the uploader mistake should punish by law minister as no women in the image lol @streeswabhiman — Current Affairs (@currentgkupdate) May 21, 2018

Find a woman in this frame and get ,1 sanitary pad free — hariom sharma (@h_sharma22) May 20, 2018

Woman dhundo aur 1cr ka inaam pao — Prakash Kadu Patil (@prakashkadu009) May 21, 2018

लोगों के सवालों पर एक ट्विटर यूजर ने ऐसा किया कि उसने भाजपा महिला नेताओं की शक्लें तस्वीर में दिख रहे मर्दों पर लगा दी।

O K Guys Added some Women faces. pic.twitter.com/xMx0ugvs5B — Biplabdeb (@rofl_Biplab) May 20, 2018