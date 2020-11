कर्नाटक मंत्रिमंडल में फेरबदल की अटकलें, दिल्ली में भाजपा अध्यक्ष से मिले CM येदियुरप्पा

English summary

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa met BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday for a reshuffle or expansion in the state cabinet. Chief Minister Yeddyurappa, who reached Delhi on Tuesday, told reporters that there was a discussion with the BJP president about the expansion of the cabinet in Karnataka, on which the situation will be clear in the next two-three days. He said that during this time other issues with the development of the state were also discussed with the BJP national president.