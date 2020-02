Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला का सफ़र, कभी एंग्री यंग मैन तो कभी बन गया वन मैन आर्मी!

English summary

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla was that he did not let his personality dominate his celebrity image. This was the reason that when he got angry, he became Angry young man, when he loved, he turned into a Chocolate hero, when he came up to laugh, he become a standup comedian, when he played the game, became a big gamer, when he was friends, then he became an big example of friendship, when he became enemy, he became Rambo, and when he get in the task, then he became a one-man army.