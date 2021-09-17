YouTube
    SAD Protest Live Updates: दिल्ली में शुरू हुआ शिरोमणि अकाली दल का विरोध मार्च

    नई दिल्ली, 17 सितंबर: केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को एक साल पूरा हो गया है और शिरोमणि अकाली दल आज ब्लैक फ्राइडे मनाते हुए राजधानी में विरोध मार्च निकाल रहा है। शिरोमणि अकाली दल का विरोध मार्च दिल्ली के गुरुद्वारा रकाब गंज से शुरू होकर संसद तक जाएगा। हालांकि दिल्ली पुलिस ने विरोध मार्च को इजाजत नहीं दी है और नई दिल्ली जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है। पढ़िए, शिरोमणि अकाली दल के विरोध मार्च के लाइव अपडेट।

    12:08 PM, 17 Sep
    दिल्ली के रकाबगंज गुरुद्वारे से संसद तक शुरू हुआ शिरोमणि अकाली दल का विरोध मार्च, किसान आंदोलन के एक साल पूरे होने पर ब्लैक फ्राइडे मना रहा है अकाली दल
    10:39 AM, 17 Sep
    शिरोमणि अकाली दल आज दिल्ली में निकाल रहा है विरोध मार्च, झंडेवालान-पंचकुइयां रोड पर लगा गाड़ियां का भारी जाम
    10:33 AM, 17 Sep
    केंद्र के तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ शिरोमणि अकाली दल के विरोध मार्च को देखते हुए दिल्ली के शंकर रोड इलाके में भारी सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात
    10:32 AM, 17 Sep
    हम शिरोमणि अकाली दल के नेताओं के साथ बातचीत कर रहे हैं और स्पष्ट तौर पर उन्हें बताया गया है कि विरोध-प्रदर्शन करने की कोई अनुमति नहीं है- दीपक यादव, डीसीपी नई दिल्ली
    10:31 AM, 17 Sep
    शिरोमणि अकाली दल के विरोध मार्च के चलते पंडित श्रीराम शर्मा और बहादुरगढ़ सिटी मेट्रो स्टेशन के प्रवेश/निकास बंद
    10:28 AM, 17 Sep
    दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन के एक साल पूरा होने पर शिरोमणि अकाली दल का विरोध मार्च, ब्लैक फ्राइडे मनाने का ऐलान

    English summary
    Shiromani Akali Dal Protest March Against Three Farm Laws Live Updates
