SAD Protest Live Updates: दिल्ली में शुरू हुआ शिरोमणि अकाली दल का विरोध मार्च
नई दिल्ली, 17 सितंबर: केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को एक साल पूरा हो गया है और शिरोमणि अकाली दल आज ब्लैक फ्राइडे मनाते हुए राजधानी में विरोध मार्च निकाल रहा है। शिरोमणि अकाली दल का विरोध मार्च दिल्ली के गुरुद्वारा रकाब गंज से शुरू होकर संसद तक जाएगा। हालांकि दिल्ली पुलिस ने विरोध मार्च को इजाजत नहीं दी है और नई दिल्ली जिले में धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है। पढ़िए, शिरोमणि अकाली दल के विरोध मार्च के लाइव अपडेट।
लाइव अपडेट्स
Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal takes out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building on the completion of one year of the Centre's three farm laws pic.twitter.com/MV0x0ZTRur— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021
Delhi: Vehicular movement affected at Jhandewalan-Panchkuian road ahead of a protest led by Shiromali Akali Dal pic.twitter.com/VGgUTxAlUj— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021
Delhi | Few people have gathered here for protest which is being organised by Shiromani Akali Dal. We are in talks with their leaders & have clearly informed that there is no permission to hold a protest: Deepak Yadav, DCP, *New Delhi dist
Visuals from near Gurudwara Rakab Ganj pic.twitter.com/zBDX5m8gEe— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021