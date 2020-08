पिता के पदचिन्हों पर चलने को विवश हुए सचिन पायलट, इसलिए अंत तक कांग्रेसी बने रहे राजेश पायलट?

English summary

Sachin Pilot, the former deputy CM and chairman of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress, who has rebelled against the Rajasthan Congress, has indicated his return home. It is now clear that Sachin Pilot has no political future beyond Congress. Following in the footsteps and footsteps of his father Rajesh Pilot, Sachin Pilot has made it clear that the political figure is not present without the Congress shadow. Although he had given indications of this in the beginning, but the attitude which he had taken then, had certainly caused confusion among the people.