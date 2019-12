82वें जन्मदिन पर रतन टाटा ने शेयर की खास तस्वीर, बताया दशक का सबसे फेवरेट क्षण

View this post on Instagram

It is not just the end of a year, but the end of a decade too. I look forward with excitement to the new decade ahead, which is a great time to be relevant, to stand for causes you believe in, to create something from scratch, make special connections, laugh, and write a little bit of history. Here’s one of my favorite moments from this decade, flying the F18 Super Hornet at the Bangalore Aero Show.