कौन हैं वो 8 सांसद, जिन्हें एक हफ्ते के लिए राज्यसभा से किया गया सस्पेंड

English summary

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Eight members of the House are suspended for a week for ruckus during agriculture bill debate.TMC's Derek O'Brien & Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, INC's Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora & Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh & Elamaram Karim suspended for one week for unruly behaviour with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman yesterday.