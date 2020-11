केजरीवाल के MLA राघव चड्ढा का दावा, गोवा सरकार को BJP ने डिबेट की चुनौती के लिए लगाई फटकार

BJP High Command has reprimanded Goa leadership & asked them not to indulge in such public debate. I hope Goa Minister understands that this Debate will only benefit Goans. Hope BJP High Command's diktats to Goa CM will be disregarded & public debate will happen: Raghav Chadha https://t.co/0S8XjaSXZS pic.twitter.com/tFQ3Tqwi5G

English summary

Raghav Chadha Says BJP High Command has reprimanded Goa leadership & asked them not to indulge in such public debate. I hope Goa Minister understands that this Debate will only benefit Goans. Hope BJP High Command's diktats to Goa CM will be disregarded & public debate will happen.