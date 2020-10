पंजाबः श्री गुरू ग्रंथ साहिब के 328 लापता 'स्वरूपों' को लेकर हुई झड़प में कई घायल

#WATCH Amritsar: Clash broke out between Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee task force & Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee today during a protest by latter over demand of FIRs against SGPC employees regarding 328 missing 'saroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Injuries reported pic.twitter.com/J6uYPUzeLf

A clash broke out between the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee's Task Force and the Guru Granth Sahib Sattar Committee on Saturday demanding registration of an FIR against SGPC employees over 328 missing 'forms' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, There are reports of injuries from. SGGS counsel Ishar Singh had sought an FIR against the employees of SGPC in the investigation report.