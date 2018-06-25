आधी रात को ऑटो चलाती इस महिला की तस्वीर वायरल, लोग दे रहे ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया

मुंबई। 21वीं शताब्दी में भी भारत में महिलाओं को अपने मौलिक अधिकारों के लिए लड़ाई लड़नी पड़ रही है। फिर चाहे उच्च शिक्षा की बात हो या लड़कों के बराबर आजादी की बात हो। भारत आज भी उन देशों में शुमार है जहां रात के वक्त महिलाओं का बाहर निकला 'सुरक्षित' नहीं माना जाता है। साल 2012 के निर्भया गैंगरेप के बाद से सड़कें महिलाओं के लिए और भी ज्यादा असुरक्षित कही जाने लगी हैं लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही ये तस्वीर महिलाओं के लिए एक उम्मीद की किरण बनकर आई है।

सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों एक महिला की फोटो खूब वायरल हो रही है। इस फोटो में एक महिला ड्राइवर ऑटो चला रही है। भारत में आज भी महिलाओं का ऑटो चलाना आम बात नहीं है, क्योंकि इस क्षेत्र में आज भी पुरुषों का बोलबाला है। इस तस्वीर में खास बात ये है कि ये महिला भरी दोपहरी में नहीं, बल्कि आधी रात में सड़कों पर ऑटो चला रही है। इस महिला की फोटो फिल्ममेकर विजेता ने ट्विटर पर शेयर की है, जिसे अब तक पांच हजार से ज्यादा लोग लाइक कर चुके हैं।

विजेता ने फोटो शेयर करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'आधी रात को पोवई में मेरी कैब बंद हो गई। एक ऑटो को रोका और उसमें महिला ड्राइवर को देखकर हैरान रह गई। उसने मुझे घर छोड़ा और हमने कुछ देर तक बातें भी की।' विजेता ने आगे लिखा, 'कितना अच्छा लगता है ऐसे शहर में रहना जहां महिलाएं दिन के किसी भी वक्त बाहर निकलने में सुरक्षित महसूस करती हैं। काश ये ऐसा ही रहे।' विजेता कि इस पोस्ट पर लोगों ने अपनी सकारात्मक प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं।

My cab broke down near Powai, past midnight. Stopped an auto and was wonderfully surprised to see a woman driver. She dropped me home, we chatted and it felt so good to live in a city where women do feel safe enough to be out at all hours. Really hope it stays that way! pic.twitter.com/2bTpq340R2 — Vijayeta (@SacredInsanity) June 21, 2018

लोगों ने महिला की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा कि ये बदलाव का एक संकेत है। कई लोगों का कहना है कि आजादी के 70 साल बाद भी हम ऐसी एक-आध महिलाओं को देखकर खुश हो जाते हैं। असली खुशी तो तब होगी जब महिलाओं के लिए आधी रात को बाहर निकलना आम बात होगी।

70yrs after Independence, we still get excited about women driving autos that men normally do. The day when things such as these are considered as a normal will be the day when India would have come of age! Will wait for such an India! This lady is driving the change, not auto. — Mahesh Venk (@maheshvs007) June 21, 2018

If a woman can work as an auto driver well past midnight, it’s a safe place. — gab.ai/murali (@muralipiyer) June 22, 2018

Mumbai is still safer for women compared to other cities. When in Mumbai I do travel alone at night sometimes by train or auto. Never felt threatened. Mumbai is my jaan 😍😍 — Bombay's Girl 😍 (@PallaviDeo5) June 22, 2018

Mumbai has always been safe for women, have never felt unsafe travelling at any hour here. Glad you shared your story. Need to show the positives in this very negative world! — Uma Nazre (@NazreUma) June 22, 2018

Good to know. But the real happiness will come when the daughters of the nation will feel safe even with male drivers at mid-night. I hope that day comes soon...! — शरारती_शिकंजी वाला (@Being_AndhBhakt) June 21, 2018

That's is the India I dream of.. Thanks for sharing such heartwarming post.. Made my day.. — Manish (@M_InThatZone) June 22, 2018

मुम्बई तो है ही ऐसी जगह जहां हम सब खुल के जीते हैं। — Balchandra Chaurasia (@Bal_apex) June 23, 2018

Great to hear about this. Wish every Indian city made the effort to make their woman feel safe. — Joydeep Ganguly (@joydeepg9) June 22, 2018

ये भी पढ़ें: इस IPS अफसर की बॉडी पर दिल हार बैठी महिला, मिलने के लिए पंजाब से पहुंची मध्य प्रदेश