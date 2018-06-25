हिन्दी

आधी रात को ऑटो चलाती इस महिला की तस्वीर वायरल, लोग दे रहे ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया

    मुंबई। 21वीं शताब्दी में भी भारत में महिलाओं को अपने मौलिक अधिकारों के लिए लड़ाई लड़नी पड़ रही है। फिर चाहे उच्च शिक्षा की बात हो या लड़कों के बराबर आजादी की बात हो। भारत आज भी उन देशों में शुमार है जहां रात के वक्त महिलाओं का बाहर निकला 'सुरक्षित' नहीं माना जाता है। साल 2012 के निर्भया गैंगरेप के बाद से सड़कें महिलाओं के लिए और भी ज्यादा असुरक्षित कही जाने लगी हैं लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही ये तस्वीर महिलाओं के लिए एक उम्मीद की किरण बनकर आई है।

    Viral

    सोशल मीडिया पर इन दिनों एक महिला की फोटो खूब वायरल हो रही है। इस फोटो में एक महिला ड्राइवर ऑटो चला रही है। भारत में आज भी महिलाओं का ऑटो चलाना आम बात नहीं है, क्योंकि इस क्षेत्र में आज भी पुरुषों का बोलबाला है। इस तस्वीर में खास बात ये है कि ये महिला भरी दोपहरी में नहीं, बल्कि आधी रात में सड़कों पर ऑटो चला रही है। इस महिला की फोटो फिल्ममेकर विजेता ने ट्विटर पर शेयर की है, जिसे अब तक पांच हजार से ज्यादा लोग लाइक कर चुके हैं।

    विजेता ने फोटो शेयर करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'आधी रात को पोवई में मेरी कैब बंद हो गई। एक ऑटो को रोका और उसमें महिला ड्राइवर को देखकर हैरान रह गई। उसने मुझे घर छोड़ा और हमने कुछ देर तक बातें भी की।' विजेता ने आगे लिखा, 'कितना अच्छा लगता है ऐसे शहर में रहना जहां महिलाएं दिन के किसी भी वक्त बाहर निकलने में सुरक्षित महसूस करती हैं। काश ये ऐसा ही रहे।' विजेता कि इस पोस्ट पर लोगों ने अपनी सकारात्मक प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं।

    लोगों ने महिला की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा कि ये बदलाव का एक संकेत है। कई लोगों का कहना है कि आजादी के 70 साल बाद भी हम ऐसी एक-आध महिलाओं को देखकर खुश हो जाते हैं। असली खुशी तो तब होगी जब महिलाओं के लिए आधी रात को बाहर निकलना आम बात होगी।

    ऑटो महिला वायरल ट्विटर सोशल मीडिया मुंबई महाराष्ट्र

    English summary
    Picture Of Woman Driving An Auto At Night In Mumbai Is Garnering Lot Of Appreciation On Social Media.
    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 9:43 [IST]
