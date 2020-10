पुलवामा हमले पर पाक मंत्री के खुलासे पर जावड़ेकर ने कहा, 'कांग्रेस को माफी मांगनी चाहिए'

English summary

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the main opposition Congress should apologize after Pakistani parliamentarian Fawad Chaudhary, a minister in the Imran government, revealed the Pakistani government's hand behind the Pulwama attack. After the revelations by Minister Fawad Chaudhary, it has now become clear that the palace on Pulwama was carried out by terrorists from across the border, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.