आतंकी फंडिंग मामले में NIA ने पूरे कश्मीर में कई ठिकानों पर की छापेमारी

English summary

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided several places in Srinagar. The NIA raids were conducted in connection with 'unaccounted funding' at the office of the Greater Kashmir newspaper and the residence of human rights activist Khurram Parvez in Sonwar. Apart from this, the offices of NGO Athrout were also raided. In this connection, a hideout in Bangalore was also raided from where many illegal documents and electronic equipment were seized.