YouTube
  • search
चर्चा में गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव दिसंबर राशिफल 2022 फीफा वर्ल्ड कप 2022 हिमाचल प्रदेश चुनाव वेब स्टोरीज फैक्ट चेक
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
अभी सब्सक्राइव करें  
श्रद्धा हत्याकांड: आफताब का आज होगा नार्को टेस्ट
View Sample
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'जबरन हाथ पकड़ा, kiss करने लगा', मुंबई में कोरियाई YouTuber के साथ छेड़खानी, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

    मुंबई के खार में सड़कों पर एक कोरियाई यूट्यूबर महिला के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न का मामला सामने आया है। कोरियन महिला अपने यूट्यूब के लिए वीडियो बना रही थीं, तब रात करीब आठ बजे के आसपास एक शख्स ने उसे जबरन पकड़ने की कोशिश की थी।
    By
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai Korean YouTuber sexually harassed Video: मुंबई की भीड़-भाड़ वाली सड़कों पर एक कोरियाई यूट्यूबर का सार्वजनिक रूप से यौन उत्पीड़न किया गया है, जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। कोरियन यूट्यूबर महिला ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल Mhyochi (@mhyochi) से भी मुंबई पुलिस से मदद मांगी है। वीडियो में देखा जा रहा है कि एक लड़का जबरदस्ती कोरियन महिला का हाथ पकड़ा और उसे चूमने की कोशिश करने लगा। ये पूरी घटना कैमरे में रिकॉर्ड हो गई है। महिला उस वक्त अपने यूट्यूब चैनल के लिए वीडियो बना रही थी, ये घटना खार में रात करीब आठ बजे हुई।

    Mumbai Korean YouTuber

    Comments
    परफेक्ट जीवनसंगी की तलाश? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

    अधिक मुंबई समाचार  

    Read more about:

    mumbai मुंबई korea कोरिया you tube यूट्यूब

    English summary
    Mumbai Man sexually harassed Korean YouTuber Video goes viral
    Story first published: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2022
    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X