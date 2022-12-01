'जबरन हाथ पकड़ा, kiss करने लगा', मुंबई में कोरियाई YouTuber के साथ छेड़खानी, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

मुंबई के खार में सड़कों पर एक कोरियाई यूट्यूबर महिला के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न का मामला सामने आया है। कोरियन महिला अपने यूट्यूब के लिए वीडियो बना रही थीं, तब रात करीब आठ बजे के आसपास एक शख्स ने उसे जबरन पकड़ने की कोशिश की थी।

Mumbai Korean YouTuber sexually harassed Video: मुंबई की भीड़-भाड़ वाली सड़कों पर एक कोरियाई यूट्यूबर का सार्वजनिक रूप से यौन उत्पीड़न किया गया है, जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। कोरियन यूट्यूबर महिला ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल Mhyochi (@mhyochi) से भी मुंबई पुलिस से मदद मांगी है। वीडियो में देखा जा रहा है कि एक लड़का जबरदस्ती कोरियन महिला का हाथ पकड़ा और उसे चूमने की कोशिश करने लगा। ये पूरी घटना कैमरे में रिकॉर्ड हो गई है। महिला उस वक्त अपने यूट्यूब चैनल के लिए वीडियो बना रही थी, ये घटना खार में रात करीब आठ बजे हुई।

Can you send me DM so that i can give all the information you need including my contact. I cannot find the way send the message directly to you. https://t.co/8tXeX6ZELk

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F