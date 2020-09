बिहार चुनाव में जादुई चिराग बनना चाहते थे LJP चीफ, लेकिन मांझी की एंट्री से उड़ी पासवान की नींद

English summary

Political upheaval has also started in the state with political stirring regarding Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The LJP, which is counted as the only Dalit vote bank party in the NDA, has been furious over Jitan Ram Manjhi, the recently-joined 'we' leader of the NDA constituent JDU. Actually, the LJP Chief is eyeing the CM chair of Bihar, for which he has been continuously attacking CM Nitish Kumar on various issues. As a result, Nitish has forgotten all the old tricks to teach Chirag Paswan a lesson and aligned with Manjhi.