जानिए कितना खतरनाक है सिख फॉर जस्टिस, इन 16 खालिस्तानी समर्थकों पर NIA ने दाखिल किया है चार्जशीट?

English summary

Chargesheets have recently been filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 16 members of the pro-Khalistan pro-US-based Sikh for Justice organization in India, who have been accused of conspiring and conducting a referendum against India. It is alleged that sitting abroad, active members of the Sikh for Justice organization plot a conspiracy against India. The NIA has filed chargesheets against all the accused under sections 12,17,18 of UAPA and sections 120B, 124B, 153A, 153B and 505 of IPC. The organization is also accused of running the Khalistani movement under the guise of the peasant movement.