Kavkaz-2020: भारत ने रूस में चीन और पाक सैनिकों के साथ सैन्य अभ्यास करने से किया इनकार

English summary

India has refused to participate in the multinational military exercise 'Kavkaz-2020' to be held on the Russian side amid a deadlock with China over the LAC. According to sources, India has told Russia that it will not participate in the Maitri military exercise involving China and Pakistani soldiers. On June 15, a violent clash in the Galvan Valley led to a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. However, about 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed in this conflict.