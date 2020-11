करतारपुर कॉरिडोरः भारत ने पाक उच्चायोग सीडीए को तलब किया, निर्णय को भावना के विरूद्ध बताया

English summary

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday summoned the CDA of the Pakistan High Commission for giving responsibility of ETPB institution of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib management by the Government of Pakistan and lodged a protest against the decision of the Government of Pakistan against the spirit of Kartar Corridor. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said that the Government of India has summoned the Pakistan High Commission CDA and our protest has been registered.