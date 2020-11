अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी पर शिवसेना की दो टूक, 'मुंबई पुलिस सिर्फ कानून का पालन कर रही है'

English summary

The attacks on the press on the Maharashtra government over the arrest made by the Mumbai Police in suicide case of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami a year ago, and the imposition of emergency in the state, have been responded to by the editorial of the Shiv Sena facing the Mukhpatra. Justifying the arrest of Arnab Goswami in the Thursday editorial, it is written that Anoy Naik, who committed suicide, is also the son of the same soil and the Mumbai Police is just following the law in the case.