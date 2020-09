JEE मुख्य परीक्षाः पहले 3 दिन परीक्षा केंद्र पर नहीं पहुंचे करीब 25 फीसदी छात्र

Here is the attendance for the last 3 days for #JEEMain . Heart whelming to see so many students participating in this Yagna to create #AatmaNirbharBharat despite #Covid_19 pandemic. I thank all Chief Ministers for their support to ensure that students' careers are not affected. pic.twitter.com/oWUlPLQC4z

English summary

According to data shared by the Ministry of Education on Thursday, out of the total 458,521 students registered for the JEE Main Examination being conducted amidst the protests in the Corona epidemic, at least 114,563 students did not attend the examination. If this figure is added to the examination being conducted from previous days, then the number of dropout students in JEE Main Examination is about 25 percent.