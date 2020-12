बिप्लब देब की कुर्सी पर मंडरा रहा संकट फिलहाल टला, अक्सर बयानों से विवादों में रहे हैं त्रिपुरा CM

English summary

Unhappy with the slogan 'Biplab Hatao, BJP Bachao' launched by a faction of the Tripura Pradesh BJP, Chief Minister Biplab Deb has called off the public meeting on December 13 through the party high command, through which the Chief Minister of Tripura has posted his own post But wanted to know the public opinion on the decision to continue. It is believed that in view of the disturbances in the case, the high command has expressed confidence in Biplab Dev in the message that he should keep doing his work. With this, the political upheaval in Tripura has ended.