दिवाली पर्व पर यहां रात 8-10 बजे के बीच ग्रीन पटाखे जलाने की मिली अनुमति

English summary

The Jammu and Kashmir government has allowed only green firecrackers for sale and use in Jammu and Srinagar. According to the issued notification, people can burn green firecrackers on Diwali and Guru Parva at 8-10 pm, ie for two hours, while the use of firecrackers will be allowed on Chhath Puja till 6-8 am. At the same time, firecrackers are allowed to burst from 11:55 to 12:30 on Christmas and New Year's Eve.