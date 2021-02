Video:गुलाम नबी आजाद का 14 साल पुराना वह इमोशनल वीडियो, जिसने PM Modi की आंखों में ला दिए आंसू

Earlier today, PM Modi got emotional in Parliament when referring to this incident pic.twitter.com/2v5LVAXU1c

From ANI Archives 30 July 2007: Then J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad sees off terrorist attack victims from Gujarat

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became very emotional today by remembering an event related to Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha on the death of tourists from Gujarat.