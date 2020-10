Gandhi Jayanti 2020: जब अपनी मौत से 3 दिन पहले दिल्ली की दरगाह गए थे महात्मा गांधी

English summary

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Mahatma Gandh Last act Visited Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki Dargah during Delhi violence. Just nine days after ending his last fast on January 18, 1948, to bring sanity in Delhi which was engulfed in unprecedented communal violence, and three days before he was assassinated on January 30, weak and weary 79-year-old Mahatma Gandhi was visiting the Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki Dargah in Mehrauli.