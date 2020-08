चेन्नई में डर से लोगों का सूख रहा है गला, बेरूत में 135 की जान ले चुका है अमोनियम नाइट्रेट

English summary

700 tons of ammonium nitrate, now stored in the southern state of Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, has raised the senses of the common people after the explosion of hazardous ammonium nitrate in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. This concern is further heightened when customs officials on Thursday raised concerns over the safety of the storage of 700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at a container freight station in Chennai.