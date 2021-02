Presenting for u only 🌹with lots of 💕"Ye Nayan Dare Dare'-magical mesmerising melodious masterpiece of @saregamaglobal ! All through this romantic song, I enjoyed being my own valentine & believe me it was freaking amazing! Watch 👉https://t.co/p342uSKcPJ #valentinesday2021 pic.twitter.com/C3Zd6mih5G