कोरोना के कहर से थर्राई दिल्ली, निजी अस्पतालों को 60% बेड COVID के लिए आरक्षित रखने के दिए आदेश

English summary

The Delhi Government is relieved of the ever-increasing new case of the changing weather and the cocktail of air pollution in the capital city of Corona. In order to ensure the treatment of new patients, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has ordered a total of 90 private hospitals in Delhi to reserve 60 per cent of their beds capacity for treatment for corona patients. The Health Minister believes that this will add 2,644 to private hospitals for the treatment of corona patients and ease the treatment of patients.