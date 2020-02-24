  • search
ट्रंप के दौरे के बीच शेयर बाजार में भारी गिरावट
    Delhi violence Live: उग्र हुई भीड़, पेट्रोल पंप फूंका, AAP पार्षद के घर में घुसे प्रदर्शनकारी

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर दिल्ली में विरोध प्रदर्शन उग्र हो चुके हैं। हिंसक भीड़ बेकाबू हो गई है। CAA के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोग और CAA के समर्थक एक दूसरे के आमने-सामने आ चुके हैं। सोमवार को जहां एकत ओर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भारत दोरे पर पहुंचे तो वहीं दूसरी ओर प्रदर्शनकारियों का बवाल उग्र होता चला गया। जाफराबाद, मौजपुर चांद बाग, भजनपुरा, करावल नगर में बवाल काफी बढ़ गया। इस उग्र प्रदर्शन के दौरान एक हेड कॉन्स्टेबल की मौत हो गई।

    Delhi violence Live updates: Policeman killed in Maujpur, petrol pump set on fire, Section 144 imposed, Home Ministry eyes on situation.

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:20 PM, 24 Feb
    दिल्ली हिंसा को लेकर कांग्रेस ने पुलिस कानून व्यवस्था और आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए उसे पूरी तरह से विफल बताया है।
    7:17 PM, 24 Feb
    दिल्ली में हिंसाऔर उग्र प्रदर्शन पर राहुल गांधी ने लोगों से शांति की अपील की है। राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से विरोध प्रदर्शन भारत के लोकतंत्र का प्रतीक है।
    6:41 PM, 24 Feb
    हिंसा को देखते हुए DMRC ने जाफराबाद, मौजपुर-बाबरपुर, गोकुलपुरी, जोहरी एन्क्लेव और शिव विहार मेट्रो स्टेशन पर एंट्री-एग्जिट बंद कर दिया गया है।
    6:40 PM, 24 Feb
    हिंसा को देखते हुए गृह मंत्रालय लगातार दिल्ली पुलिस के संपर्क में है । दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर कंट्रोल रूम में मौजूद हैं और स्थिति पर नजरें बनाए हुए हैं। जल्द ही पुलिस कमिश्रनर और गृह मंत्रालय के आला अधिकारियों के बीच बैठक होगी। गृहमंत्रालय के सूत्रों की माने तो जाफराबाद और आसपास के इलाकों में हुई घटना सुनियोजित साजिश है।
    6:38 PM, 24 Feb
    गृह सचिव अजय भल्ला ने कहा कि ईस्ट दिल्ली में भड़की हिंसा को देखते हुए पर्याप्त पुलिस बलों की तैनाती की गई है।
    6:37 PM, 24 Feb
    मौजपुर में हुई हिंसा के दौरान करीब 37 पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए हैं। ज्वाइंड पुलिस कमिश्नर ईस्ट रेंज आलोक कुमार ने हिंसा पर कहा कि जाफराबाद, सीमापुर, मौजपुर, भजनपुरा, चांदबाग, शिवविहार में पुलिस की तैनाती बढ़ा दी गई है।
    6:34 PM, 24 Feb
    प्रदर्शनकारियों ने मौजपुर मेन मार्केट में तोड़फोड़ और आगजनी की।
    6:34 PM, 24 Feb
    मुस्तफाबाद के नेहरू विहार से प्रदर्शनकारी AAP निगम पार्षद मोहम्मद ताहिर हुसैन के घर में घुसकर तोड़फोड़ की।
    6:33 PM, 24 Feb
    प्रदर्शनकारियों ने पेट्रोल पंप फूंका: हिंसक भीड़ ने उग्र प्रदर्शन करते हुए भजनपुरा में पेट्रोल पंप को जला दिया है।

    English summary
    Delhi violence Live updates: Policeman killed in Maujpur, petrol pump set on fire, Section 144 imposed, Home Ministry eyes on situation.
    X