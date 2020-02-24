Delhi violence Live: उग्र हुई भीड़, पेट्रोल पंप फूंका, AAP पार्षद के घर में घुसे प्रदर्शनकारी
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर दिल्ली में विरोध प्रदर्शन उग्र हो चुके हैं। हिंसक भीड़ बेकाबू हो गई है। CAA के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोग और CAA के समर्थक एक दूसरे के आमने-सामने आ चुके हैं। सोमवार को जहां एकत ओर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप भारत दोरे पर पहुंचे तो वहीं दूसरी ओर प्रदर्शनकारियों का बवाल उग्र होता चला गया। जाफराबाद, मौजपुर चांद बाग, भजनपुरा, करावल नगर में बवाल काफी बढ़ गया। इस उग्र प्रदर्शन के दौरान एक हेड कॉन्स्टेबल की मौत हो गई।
Delhi police has completely failed to maintain law & order. Delhi CM has shaken off his responsibility completely, while the HM stays silent. HM should take responsibility & resign immediately. The people of Delhi are paying the price of political blame-game. #ShahMustResign— Congress (@INCIndia) February 24, 2020
The violence today in Delhi is disturbing & must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion & understanding no matter what the provocation.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 24, 2020
Delhi: Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar metro stations are closed following violence in the North-East district. Trains will terminate at the Welcome metro station. pic.twitter.com/9Fpvjthze7— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
MHA sources: Violence in North-East Delhi orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Trump's visit to India. MHA & Delhi Police Commissioner are in touch and expected to get a grip on the situation soon. Police Commissioner is monitoring situation from the Control Room— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on violence in North East Delhi: Senior officers are in the field, sufficient forces have been deployed. Situation is under control. pic.twitter.com/ZBqX6zXPqx— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020
Joint Police Commissioner (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar on violence in North East Delhi: Police stationed at strategically located areas where there is potential of disturbance like Jafrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur, Gautampuri, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Wazirabad, Shiv Vihar. pic.twitter.com/zMC1pE8qCg— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020