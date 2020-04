Covid19 वॉरियर्स: 'मैं स्वाद या गंध पहचानने असमर्थ थी' रिकवर हुई महिला ने इंस्टाग्राम पर साझा किया दर्द!

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @kartikaaryan with @make_repost ・・・ #KokiPoochega 🤫 Episode 1 - @sumitisingh One of India’s first Covid-19 survivors.🙏🏻 Link in Bio ▶️ Our very favourite with our very favourite actor @kartikaaryan !!! What an interview ! What an initiative !!! Thank you @modyrahulmody @kreetigogia @seesaaww for this !!! #Repost @kartikaaryan with @get_repost ・・・ #KokiPoochega is my New Talk Show where I will interview our everyday superheroes, badass human beings and maybe sometimes my celebrity friends 😁 In Episode 1, I interview @sumitisingh , One of India’s first Covid-19 survivors.🙏🏻 Link in Bio ▶️❤️