कोरोना वायरस: मोदी के दिए-मोमबत्ती जलाने की अपील का ऐसा दिखा असर- सोशल

India

bbc-BBC Hindi

By BBC News हिन्दी

भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पांच अप्रैल यानी रविवार की रात नौ बजे को नौ मिनट के लिए आम लोगों से बिजली के बल्व, लाइट्स बुझा कर दिए और मोमबत्ती जलाने की अपील की थी.

उनकी इस अपील पर देश के अलग अलग हिस्सों में लाखों भारतीयों ने दिए और मोमबत्ती जलाकर कोरोना वायरस के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में एकजुटता प्रदर्शित की.

मोदी की इस अपील का असर सोशल मीडिया पर भी खूब दिखा. ट्विटर के भारतीय ट्रेंड्स के पहले दस ट्रेंड इससे संबंधित रहे.

9बज9मिनट के अलावा दिवाली, गो कोरोना गो, अंधेर नगरी चौपट राजा, भारत माता, दिया, क्रेकर्स, पावर ग्रिड जैसे हैशटैग ट्रेंड में नजर आए.

भारत के राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री और केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल के तमाम मंत्रियों ने दिए जलाकर कोरोना वायरस के ख़िलाफ़ एकजुटता को प्रदर्शित किया.

President Ram Nath Kovind with the First Lady&members of his family joined citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity&positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve in fight against COVID19: President’s Secretariat pic.twitter.com/djCWt6U9fG — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

A ray of hope and belief can brighten the darkest times. On PM @narendramodi ji’s clarion call, have switched off the lights at my home and lit diyas. India stands firmly with PM @narendramodi in this fight against COVID-19. #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/I0bazNXaiN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 5, 2020

भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां की दिया जलाने वाली तस्वीर को भी लोगों ने ख़ूब शेयर किया है.

Gujarat: Mother of PM Modi, Heeraben, lights an earthen lamp after turning off all lights at her residence. India switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM today & just lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus as per PM's appeal. pic.twitter.com/qPQqXAB6Jf — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

एक ट्विटर यूजर ने बेंगलुरु के एक हिस्से का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिका है कि वर्ल्ड लीडर नरेंद्र मोदी अपील का इतना असर दिखा है क्योंकि 1.3 अरब लोगों ने अपील पर अमल किया है.

What is a LEADER? One Man

One Leader

One Request And, A 1.3 Billion People Responded The World LEADER is here from BHARAT This is "Namma Bengaluru" responding to World Leader's call#9baje9minute #Diwali#GoCorona #LightsOfHope pic.twitter.com/PRcJI5PL3o — Ganesh Jai Hind (@GaneshJaiHind) April 5, 2020

एक अन्य यूज़र के मुताबिक अमीर हो या ग़रीब सभी एकजुट हैं और यही भारत है.

फिल्म अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने मोमबत्ती जलाने वाली अपनी तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा है हम सब मिलकर ही इस अंधेरे वक्त से पार पा सकते हैं.

Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020

फ़िल्म अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह अपनी पत्नी दीपिका पादुकोण के साथ इस अंदाज़ में मोमबत्ती जलाते नजर आए.

फ़िल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ इसे दीपावली के तौर पर मनाती दिखीं.

Kangana and her family participating for #9baje9minute illuminated their surroundings with diyas!😇 And prayed for victory against Corona Virus.#9बजे9मिनट #IndiaFightsCorona #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/tQnsH4cQZz — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 5, 2020

हालांकि इस दौरान कई जगहों पर लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते नहीं दिखे हैं. इस ट्वीट के मुताबिक बीजेपी के एक नेता अपने समर्थकों के साथ मशाल जलाए, चाइनीज वायरस गो बैक के नारे लगा रहे हैं.

Go back Go back China Virus Go back says BJP MLA Im sure it has heard us and is planning to leave tomorrow morning !

#coronavirus #9pm9mins #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/mhyunVO43b — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) April 5, 2020

ऐसा ही एक वीडियो में लोग मशाल जलाए सड़कों पर लोगों का जुलूस देखा जा सकता है.