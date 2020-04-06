  • search
चर्चा में लॉकडाउन कोरोना वायरस फैक्ट चेक
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
अभी सब्सक्राइव करें  
ALERT: आज इन राज्‍यों में आ सकता है आंधी--तूफान
View Sample
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    कोरोना वायरस: मोदी के दिए-मोमबत्ती जलाने की अपील का ऐसा दिखा असर- सोशल

    By BBC News हिन्दी

    कोरोना वायरस: मोदी के दिए-मोमबत्ती जलाने की अपील का ऐसा दिखा असर- सोशल

    भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पांच अप्रैल यानी रविवार की रात नौ बजे को नौ मिनट के लिए आम लोगों से बिजली के बल्व, लाइट्स बुझा कर दिए और मोमबत्ती जलाने की अपील की थी.

    उनकी इस अपील पर देश के अलग अलग हिस्सों में लाखों भारतीयों ने दिए और मोमबत्ती जलाकर कोरोना वायरस के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में एकजुटता प्रदर्शित की.

    मोदी की इस अपील का असर सोशल मीडिया पर भी खूब दिखा. ट्विटर के भारतीय ट्रेंड्स के पहले दस ट्रेंड इससे संबंधित रहे.

    9बज9मिनट के अलावा दिवाली, गो कोरोना गो, अंधेर नगरी चौपट राजा, भारत माता, दिया, क्रेकर्स, पावर ग्रिड जैसे हैशटैग ट्रेंड में नजर आए.

    भारत के राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री और केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल के तमाम मंत्रियों ने दिए जलाकर कोरोना वायरस के ख़िलाफ़ एकजुटता को प्रदर्शित किया.

    भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां की दिया जलाने वाली तस्वीर को भी लोगों ने ख़ूब शेयर किया है.

    एक ट्विटर यूजर ने बेंगलुरु के एक हिस्से का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिका है कि वर्ल्ड लीडर नरेंद्र मोदी अपील का इतना असर दिखा है क्योंकि 1.3 अरब लोगों ने अपील पर अमल किया है.

    एक अन्य यूज़र के मुताबिक अमीर हो या ग़रीब सभी एकजुट हैं और यही भारत है.

    फिल्म अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने मोमबत्ती जलाने वाली अपनी तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा है हम सब मिलकर ही इस अंधेरे वक्त से पार पा सकते हैं.

    फ़िल्म अभिनेता रणवीर सिंह अपनी पत्नी दीपिका पादुकोण के साथ इस अंदाज़ में मोमबत्ती जलाते नजर आए.

    फ़िल्म अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ इसे दीपावली के तौर पर मनाती दिखीं.

    हालांकि इस दौरान कई जगहों पर लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते नहीं दिखे हैं. इस ट्वीट के मुताबिक बीजेपी के एक नेता अपने समर्थकों के साथ मशाल जलाए, चाइनीज वायरस गो बैक के नारे लगा रहे हैं.

    ऐसा ही एक वीडियो में लोग मशाल जलाए सड़कों पर लोगों का जुलूस देखा जा सकता है.

    BBC Hindi

    अधिक coronavirus समाचार  

    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    Read more about:

    coronavirus narendra modi appeal social media burn india भारत कोरोना वायरस health virus

    English summary
    Coronavirus: Modi's appeal to burn candles shows such effect - Social
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X