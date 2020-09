कंगना को भारी पड़ा पंगाः नए नोटिस के बाद बीएमसी ने तोड़ा कार्यालय, तोड़ने की बताई यह वजह?

English summary

Actress Kangana Ranaut is on her way to Mumbai by Tuesday afternoon, amid rhetoric in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case and abusive remarks by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik threats and notices pasted by BMC for breaking the house, but BMC is intent on breaking the house before they reach Mumbai. A new notice has also been issued in this regard.